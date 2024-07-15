6 firefighters have died battling a bushfire in South Africa after storms batter other areas

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s emergency services say six firefighters have died battling a bushfire in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province and another two are in a critical condition. Authorities said Monday they suspect that Sunday’s fire may have been started by poachers trying to trap animals to kill. An emergency services spokesperson said three firefighters died at the scene of the fire near the town of Boston, around 130 kilometers (80 miles) inland from the east coast city of Durban. Another three firefighters died soon after being admitted to the hospital. Seven other people have been killed in other wildfires in the province over the last week.

