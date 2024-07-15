Argentina fans revel in their Copa America triumph, a brief respite from their country’s crises

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines taking to the streets to revel in their Copa América triumph inhabit a very different place now than they did 19 months ago, when their World Cup victory sent millions surging into the same Buenos Aires square in a howl of collective celebration. Two years ago Argentina was also in crisis but now annual inflation tops 270%. Almost 60% of the country’s 45 million people live in poverty. If for the rest of this hemisphere the Copa America crown represents glorious achievement, for Argentines it offers much more — exquisite, if fleeting, escape.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.