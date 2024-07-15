Jon Jones due in court to face 2 charges stemming from alleged hostility during drug testing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is due in court to face a pair of misdemeanor charges that stem from a drug test at his home in March in which he was accused of being hostile. A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in an Albuquerque court. Jones has said on social media that the allegations were baseless and that he never threatened anyone. A woman who worked for a company that conducts drug tests on professional athletes initially filed a report with police in April. She accused Jones of threatening her and cursing at her when she and a colleague visited Jones’ home for a test.

