Judge clears way for demolition of Texas church where 26 people were killed in 2017 shooting

FLORESVILLE, Texas (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for the demolition of the small Texas church where a gunman killed more than two dozen worshippers in 2017. The attack in Sutherland Springs killed 26 people including a pregnant woman and her unborn baby and remains the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history. The judge on Monday denied a request to extend a temporary restraining order granted recently to stop the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs from demolishing the building. It’s unclear when the building might be torn down. A new church was completed for the congregation about a year and a half after the shooting.

