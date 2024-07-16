Kamala Harris and JD Vance have talked, but they’re yet to agree on terms for a VP debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican JD Vance have had their first chat since the Ohio senator became the GOP vice presidential nominee. But the two sides are still working on terms for participating in a debate. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter. Harris has agreed to a debate on CBS News on either July 23 or Aug. 13. Two months ago, former President Donald Trump agreed to those same dates — or one later in the calendar — on behalf of his then-unidentified running mate. But Trump wanted the debate to be on Fox News, which Biden’s team has indicated it would reject. People familiar with the situation expect discussions to begin now that Trump has selected Vance.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.