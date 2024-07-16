Thousands of Philadelphia city workers are back in the office full time after judge rejects lawsuit

Thousands of Philadelphia city employees are back in their offices full time after a judge rejected a union’s request to block Mayor Cherelle Parker’s requirement that they return. District Council 47 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees had sued the city. It says the mandate violates its contract and would harm city workers. But a two-day hearing held last week on the lawsuit concluded when the judge ruled Friday night that the city could impose the mandate. Workers had to return to the office Monday. Parker announced the mandate in May and said she wanted to create a more visible and accessible government.

