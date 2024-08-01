Bookmaker to plead guilty in gambling case tied to baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to running an illegal gambling business. Federal prosecutors say Mathew Bowyer’s business operated for at least five years in Southern California and Las Vegas and took wagers from more than 700 bettors, including Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. Bowyer is expected to plead guilty on August 9 to running an illegal gambling business, money laundering, and subscribing to a false tax return.

