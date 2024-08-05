Texas trooper gets job back in Uvalde after suspension from botched police response to 2022 shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reinstated a state trooper who was suspended after the botched law enforcement response to the shooting at a Uvalde elementary school in 2022. Texas Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell was notified by agency head Col. Steve McCraw by letter on Aug. 2 that he could return to his job in Uvalde County. Kindell was one of the few DPS officers disciplined over the slow response from state, local and federal officers to the scene at Robb Elementary School. Two former Uvalde schools officers are the only officers facing criminal charges.

