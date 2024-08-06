Ukrainian wrestler and member of parliament has a goal for Paris: ‘Show that Ukraine is still alive’

PARIS (AP) — Ukraine wrestler Zhan Beleniuk will try bringing pride to his warn-torn country when he seeks a second Olympic gold medal and third overall medal in the Greco-Roman category. He is a Tokyo gold medalist, a Rio silver medalist and a member of the nation’s parliament. He said training was difficult because of concerns for his safety and that of his family members. He said support from allies such as the United States has been critical to giving his nation a chance in the war. Beleniuk said he will be ready to go when the 87-kilogram category starts.

