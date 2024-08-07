Dubai International Airport, busiest for global travel, sees half-year record of 44.9M passengers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport has seen a record 44.9 million travelers pass through its cavernous terminals in the first half of this year. That puts the world’s busiest airport for international travel back on track to beat its all-time record as aviation booms after the coronavirus pandemic. The results released on Wednesday follow a record-breaking annual profit for the long-haul carrier Emirates that calls the airport known as DXB home. They come as Dubai plans to move operations to a planned nearly $35 billion airfield in the next decade. Meanwhile, a real-estate boom and its highest-ever tourism numbers have made the city-state in the United Arab Emirates no longer just a layover but a destination for even more travelers.

