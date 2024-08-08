Florida sheriff’s deputy rescues missing 5-year-old autistic boy from pond

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy ran through the woods, ripped off his bulletproof vest and waded into a pond after hearing the cries of a missing 5-year-old autistic boy. Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brough scooped up the boy, who wrapped his arms tightly around the deputy’s neck as they trudged back to dry land on Tuesday evening in Deltona. Sheriff’s officials say the family called 911 after they noticed the boy was missing. Deputies learned the boy is attracted to water, so they ran to a nearby pond. Brough heard the boy’s cries and grabbed him.

