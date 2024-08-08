New ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ on Broadway attracts Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A revival of the cutthroat business play “Glengarry Glen Ross” is slated for Broadway this spring, cast with a star from “Succession.” Kieran Culkin will join “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk and comedian Bill Burr in a new production of an examination of two days in the lives of four desperate Chicago real estate salesmen. The production is set to open on Broadway in the spring of 2025. Culkin is the latest “Succession” star to make their way to Broadway after Jeremy Strong appeared in a revival of “An Enemy of the People” this year.