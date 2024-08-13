Takeaways: Harris’ approach to migration was more nuanced than critics or allies portray it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was never the “border czar,” as critics claim. She was assigned to tackle the “root causes” of migration from three Central American nations — El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras — that were responsible for a large chunk of border-crossers, administration officials said. The vice president took a long-term approach to the immediate problem, helping convince multinational corporations and Latin American businesses to invest in the region. That, she argued, would create additional jobs and give locals more reason to stay at home rather than take the arduous trek north.

