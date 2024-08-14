Germany reportedly issues 1st arrest warrant related to 2022 Nord Stream pipeline blasts

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have issued a first arrest warrant in their investigation into the undersea explosions in 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, according to a media report. A German public broadcaster ARD and two newspapers said in a joint report that federal prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant in June against a Ukrainian man believed to have resided until recently in Poland. Prosecutors in neighboring Poland said Wednesday that they received a warrant for a Ukrainian man, but that he left the country before he could be arrested.

