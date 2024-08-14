Mpox has been declared a public health emergency in Africa. What is it and what’s the WHO doing?

LONDON (AP) — The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared this week that the increasing spread of mpox across the continent is a health emergency, warning the virus might ultimately spill across international borders. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization is convening its own expert meeting to consider making a similar emergency declaration over mpox. So far, more than 96% of all cases and deaths are in a single country: Congo. Scientists are concerned by the spread of a new version of the disease there that might be more easily transmitted among people.

