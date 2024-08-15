Kihn of rock and roll: Greg Kihn of ’80s ‘Jeopardy’ song fame dies at 75

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Greg Kihn, a rock and roll musician best known for his ’80s hit songs “Jeopardy,” and “The Breakup Song” has died. His management team said in a statement that Kihn died of Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday. He was 75. Kihn, as part of the Greg Kihn band, had his first hit with “The Breakup Song” released in 1981. The song “Jeopardy” in 1983 rose to No. 2 on the Billboard HOT 100 songs chart behind Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” The song was also in regular rotation in the early years of MTV. Kihn’s albums often featured pun-based titles from “RocKihnRoll” to “Kihntinued” to “Kihntagious” and he referred to his social media followers as “Kihnfolk.”

