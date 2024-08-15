Police arrest 4th man accused of participating in stabbing of Lamine Yamal’s father near Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in Barcelona have detained a fourth man accused of participating in the stabbing of the father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal. Police thanked citizens for helping them detain those accused of the stabbing of Mounir Nasraoui on Wednesday. Three people had been detained on Wednesday. Nasraoui remained hospitalized but said on social media that he was “feeling better.” He thanked everyone for their support. The La Vanguardia newspaper reported Wednesday that Nasraoui was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with a group of people near Barcelona. It said he was in stable condition after being hospitalized.

