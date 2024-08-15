Round 2 of US Rep. Gaetz vs. former Speaker McCarthy plays out in Florida GOP primary
Associated Press
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The Republican primary for Florida’s 1st Congressional district is like a rematch between Rep. Matt Gaetz and the man he toppled, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. No, McCarthy isn’t on the ballot. But a political committee he controls has spent about $3 million on the race attacking Gaetz with claims he paid a minor for sex and used illicit drugs, while also promoting Gaetz’ opponent, former Navy pilot Aaron Dimmock. Whoever wins the primary will be overwhelming favorite to win in November in one of Florida’s most conservative districts.