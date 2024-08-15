The wife of Republican Wisconsin US Senate candidate Hovde takes aim at female Democratic incumbent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde is taking center stage in her husband’s campaign in the days after he secured the party nomination. Sharon Hovde directly has attacked Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in a television ad released Thursday about single mothers. The race between two-term incumbent Baldwin and millionaire businessman Hovde is one of the most closely watched this cycle. Hovde’s campaign took a marked personal turn this week when it aired two ads prominently featuring his wife Sharon Hovde. She discussed her husband’s charity work and his battle with multiple sclerosis. The newest ad is in response to one Baldwin ran featuring Hovde’s comments that were critical of single mothers.

