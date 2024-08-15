Ukraine’s swift push into the Kursk region shocked Russia and exposed its vulnerabilities

A daring Ukrainian military push into Russia’s Kursk region has seen Kyiv’s forces seize scores of villages, attack air bases and force the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians in what has become the largest attack on the country since World War II. In more than a week of fighting, Russian troops are still struggling to drive out the invaders. The long and porous border, combined with a Russian manpower shortage, contributed to the success of the Ukrainian raid. The bulk of Russian forces are deployed to the front line in eastern Ukraine, where it is making incremental but steady gains, leaving few units to protect the border. Russia sent reinforcements to Kursk, but they have struggled.

