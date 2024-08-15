What to know about the 5 people charged in Matthew Perry’s death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death from a ketamine overdose last year, including the actor’s assistant and two doctors. The five defendants are Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, Jasveen Sangha, Kenneth Iwamasa and Erik Fleming. Plasencia and Sangha were arrested Thursday, Iwamasa and Fleming have pleaded guilty to their charges, and Chavez has agreed to plead guilty. Both Plasencia and Sangha appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty, but a magistrate judge ordered Sangha, whom prosecutors dubbed the “Ketamine Queen,” to remain in custody. Perry, who shot to fame playing Chandler Bing on “Friends,” died in October in what authorities determined was an accidental ketamine overdose.

