What to know about Tim Walz’s 1995 drunken driving arrest and how he responded

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Now that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, his drunken driving arrest from 1995 in Nebraska — long before he entered politics — is getting renewed scrutiny. Walz was a 31-year-old teacher when he was stopped the night of Sept. 23, 1995, near Chadron, Nebraska. He pleaded guilty in March 1996 to a reduced charge of reckless driving. His arrest got only a little attention when he first ran for Congress in 2005. Walz has said he quit drinking after his arrest. His signature drink is now Diet Mountain Dew.

