Dirt track racer Scott Bloomquist, known for winning and swagger, dies in plane crash

Dirt track race car driver Scott Bloomquist has died in a plane crash in Tennessee. The sheriff’s office in Hawkins County said a small plane went down Friday into a barn in Mooresburg. The sole person in the aircraft who died is believed to be Bloomquist. He was 60. Bloomquist stood out with his long hair and swagger. His race car had been emblazoned with the number zero as well as a skull and crossbones. He was also well-known for winning. Bloomquist was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.