Groups opposed to gerrymandering criticize proposed language on Ohio redistricting measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Civil rights groups across Ohio are decrying proposed ballot language for a fall redistricting amendment that’s up for a vote Friday before the Ohio Ballot Board. Backers of the Citizens Not Politicians issue say Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s wording twists the measure’s intent to boost opposition votes in November. LaRose’s language says the measure would repeal “constitutional protections against gerrymandering approved by nearly three-quarters of Ohio electors” in 2015 and 2018. While technically true, that is that very system that produced seven sets of unconstitutional legislative and congressional maps gerrymandered in Republicans’ favor. Amendment backers will propose alternative phrasing.

