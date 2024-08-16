Harris has offered a string of new economic proposals. Here’s a closer look at what’s in them

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is out with a string of new proposals on food prices, taxes, housing and medical costs that she says will empower the middle class. The plans constitute the first major policy proposals Harris has released in the nearly four weeks since President Joe Biden bowed out of the race and endorsed the vice president. Among other proposals, Harris wants to increase homebuilding and affordable housing stock around the country, provide more tax incentives for first-time homebuyers, impose limits on profits from food production in order to cut grocery store prices and cancel accumulated medical debt for millions of Americans.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.