Key police testimony caps first week of ex-politician’s trial in Las Vegas reporter’s death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The first week of a former politician’s murder trial has wrapped up in Las Vegas. The jury tasked with deciding if Robert Telles is guilty has seen video of a deadly ambush that left investigative reporter Jeff German dead. A forensic scientist also testified Friday that Telles’ DNA was found beneath the victim’s fingernails. The jury was also shown security footage of the suspect driving through German’s neighborhood in a maroon SUV, like one that a Review-Journal photographer found Telles washing outside his home several days after German’s death. German was found stabbed to death outside his home in 2022. Prosecutors say articles that he wrote about Telles and his leadership at a low-level county office provided a motive for the killing.

