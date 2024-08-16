New California laws aim to reduce smash-and-grab robberies, car thefts and shoplifting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bipartisan package of 10 bills to crack down on retail theft. The package includes some of the most consequential laws to tackle professional crime rings in years. The new laws Newsom signed Friday make it easier to go after repeat shoplifters, auto thieves and stolen goods resellers. Lawmakers hope the package will convince voters to reject a ballot measure that would make shoplifting a felony again for repeat offenders, among other things. Democrats say the measure would disproportionately impact low-income people and those with substance use issues. The ballot measure is supported by district attorneys, businesses and some local elected officials.

