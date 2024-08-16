Songwriter-producer The-Dream seeks dismissal of sexual assault lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for The-Dream, a Grammy-winning songwriter and producer, are seeking the dismissal of a woman’s lawsuit that accused him of sexual assault and other abuse. The producer, whose legal name is Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, has denied allegations of sexual assault, rape and other abuse made in a June lawsuit by singer Chanaaz Mangroe. His lawyers are aiming to have the suit thrown out entirely, but are also seeking to have the company Gesteelde-Diamant co-owns, Contra Paris, LLC, removed as a defendant in the suit and several other claims struck.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.