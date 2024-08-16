The Latest: Trump promotes falsehoods while Harris is scrutinized for her shifting policy stances

The running mates of Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris are coming under greater scrutiny as the presidential election heats up. Ohio Sen. JD Vance winds down several unsuccessful charities that he started after the successful publication of “Hillbilly Elegy,” while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s DUI arrest from nearly 30 years ago has attracted attention, particularly from his detractors. Meanwhile, members of Congress are pressing Pentagon leaders to ensure the military is not swept up in politics during the presidential election and that active-duty troops are not used illegally as a domestic police force. The 2024 presidential race is the first since the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 aimed at preventing Biden’s victory from being certified.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.