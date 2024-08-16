Wildfires in western Turkey threaten homes on city outskirts and war memorials at Gallipoli site

ISTANBUL (AP) — Firefighters are tackling blazes across Turkey as dry, hot and windy weather conditions cause a series of fires. Flames threatening World War I memorials and graves at the Gallipoli battle site, where an Allied landing was beaten back by Ottoman troops, were brought under control Friday. On the outskirts of Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city, a blaze broke out in woods overnight. Residents fled their homes as ash fell around them. Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli warned of a heightened risk of wildfires over the weekend due to low humidity, high winds and high temperatures.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.