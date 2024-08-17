Phoenix police launch website detailing incidents included in scathing DOJ report

PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Phoenix and its police force have launched a new website in response to a recent scathing U.S. Justice Department report outlining a pattern of excessive force and racial discrimination. The website includes incident records, body camera videos and evidence in cases mentioned in the report. Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in a statement that such information is crucial in understanding each incident described by the Justice Department and it’s important for community members to have access to the details. The website also includes information on what the city calls its “road to reform” and what the police department is doing to reduce the number of use of force incidents.

