Shootings reported at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland between guards and passing vehicle

Officials at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland say Air Force security guards exchanged gunfire with someone who twice opened fire at an entrance to the base. Base public affairs chief Stefanie Antosh says no injuries are reported after the Saturday morning shootings. Antosh said guards returned fire at a passing vehicle around 4:30 a.m., just over two hours after the first shooting was reported and guards were added at the entrance. Antosh said there was no threat to the joint base. San Antonio police Sgt. Washington Moscoso the security guards returned fire after the second shooting and no injuries were reported.

