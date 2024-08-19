1 dead, 2 injured in a shooting outside a Kentucky courthouse, suspect is in a standoff with police

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — One person was fatally shot and two others were injured by a gunman outside a Kentucky courthouse. Police say the suspected shooter has been located and was negotiating with police. Elizabethtown police say the victim and the 46-year-old suspect attended a court hearing Monday morning before the shooting. The two had been in a relationship. Christopher Elder’s vehicle was located on a highway by police in western Kentucky and he was pursued and stopped. Elizabethtown Police Chief Jeremy Thompson says negotiators were communicating with Elder. Elizabethtown is about 45 miles south of Louisville.

