A woman accused of aiding an escaped prisoner appears in a North Carolina court

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — The woman accused of helping an escaped prisoner in North Carolina evade police appeared in court for the first time since her arrest. Jacobia Crisp was charged with aiding and abetting a fugitive and harboring an escapee. Local outlets say she could face more than five years in prison if she is convicted of both charges. Law enforcement says Crisp helped 30-year-old Ramone Alston elude police for multiple days after he escaped from a transport van in Hillsborough. He was later captured in Kannapolis at a hotel on Friday.

