Federal government grants first floating offshore wind power research lease to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government has issued the nation’s first floating offshore wind research lease to the state of Maine, comprising about 23 square miles in federal waters. The state requested the lease from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for a floating offshore wind research array with up to a dozen turbines. The turbines will be capable of generating up to 144 megawatts of renewable energy. The research array will use floating offshore wind platforms designed by the University of Maine and deployed by a development partner. Construction is not likely for several years.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.