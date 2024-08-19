Harvey Weinstein will remain locked up in New York while awaiting rape retrial

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have confirmed Harvey Weinstein will remain in custody in New York while awaiting retrial on rape and sexual assault charges in Manhattan. The former movie mogul made a court appearance Monday related to California’s request to extradite him there. After the New York case is complete, he will return to California to serve his pending 16-year sentence for a separate rape conviction there first. Weinstein was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 while already serving a 23-year sentence in New York. His 2020 conviction in New York was was thrown out this spring. The retrial in Manhattan is tentatively scheduled for November. Weinstein has denied he raped or sexually assaulted anyone.

