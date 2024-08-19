Judge knocks down Hunter Biden’s bid to use Trump ruling to get his federal tax case dismissed
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has denied Hunter Biden’s latest bid to dismiss the tax charges against him, setting the stage for his trial to begin next month in California. Citing a ruling in Florida that threw out a separate prosecution of former President Donald Trump, Hunter Biden’s lawyers had urged the judge to dismiss the case accusing him of a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon tossed Trump’s classified documents case last month because she said special counsel Jack Smith, who filed those charges, was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.