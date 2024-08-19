Protesters plan large marches and rallies as Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Crowds of activists are expected to gather in Chicago for protests outside the Democratic National Convention. They are hoping to call attention to such issues as economic injustice, reproductive rights and the war in Gaza. While Vice President Kamala Harris has galvanized the party as she gears up to accept the Democratic nomination, activists say their plans to demonstrate haven’t changed. They’re ready to amplify their progressive message before the nation’s top Democrats. Their issues cover climate change, abortion rights and racial equality, to name a few, but many activists agree an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war is the overarching message. Organizers estimate turnout Monday to be at least 20,000.

