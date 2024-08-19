Tropical Storm Gilma is staying away from land as it strengthens in the eastern Pacific Ocean

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Gilma has strengthened in the eastern Pacific Ocean and is forecast to remain away from land this week. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect early Monday for the storm, which was located about 625 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center says Gilma had strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west at about 13 mph. Forecasters say that slow strengthening of Gilma was expected during the next few days.

