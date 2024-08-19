What to watch as the Democratic National Convention enters its second day in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention heads into its second day on Tuesday. Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are returning to the city they once called home to take the stage in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ nomination. The Obamas are expected to headline the convention’s second night, a day after the unofficial farewell for President Joe Biden, who served eight years as Obama’s vice president. Biden won’t be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, having departed Chicago after his own speech. According to convention organizers, the theme for Tuesday’s events is “a bold vision for America’s future,” a defined pivot toward a new generation for Democrats and their leadership.

