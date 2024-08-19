Wisconsin woman who argued she legally killed sex trafficker gets 11 years in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman who argued that she was legally allowed to a kill a man because he was sexually trafficking her has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. A Kenosha County judge sentenced 24-year-old Chrystul Kizer on Monday to 11 years of initial confinement followed by 5 years of extended supervision. Kizer pleaded guilty to a reduced count of second-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say she shot 34-year-old Randall Volar at his Kenosha home in 2018. Her attorneys argued she couldn’t be held criminally liable under a state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of “any offense committed as a direct result” of being trafficked.

