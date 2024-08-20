Ex-officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing is moved to new prison months after stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The ex-Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd has been transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility. The Federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press Tuesday that Derek Chauvin is now housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring. The 47-year-old former officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the man said he couldn’t breathe. The Bureau also told The AP that the ex-Minneapolis officer who held down Floyd’s legs was released from federal prison in Colorado on Tuesday. Thomas Lane was serving a three year sentence for aiding and abetting manslaughter.

