Libya’s instability has ‘quite rapidly’ deteriorated and will worsen if no elections, says UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. official in Libya is warning that the political, military and security situation in the oil-rich north African country has deteriorated “quite rapidly” and without renewed political talks leading to a unified government and elections there will be greater instability. Stephanie Khoury painted a grim picture to the Security Council Tuesday of rival government forces unilaterally moving toward each other in July and August, sparking mobilizations and threats to respond — and unilateral attempts to unseat the Central Bank governor and the prime minister in the country’s west.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.