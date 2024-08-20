New surveys show signs of optimism among small business owners
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Small business owners overall are feeling positive about their business and achieving the goals they set for this year despite inflation and high labor costs, according to two new surveys. An American Express survey found that 83% of owners said that the past few years have required them to think more creatively than ever before, and 87% said that each year they feel more confident in their skills as business owners. And the National Federation of Independent Business, meanwhile, said its Small Business Optimism Index rose 2.2 points in July to 93.7, the highest reading since February 2022.