Sinaloa cartel infighting rises in northern Mexico following the detention of 2 drug lords in July

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The murders of about a dozen people in the northern Mexico state of Sinaloa appear to be linked to cartel infighting, something authorities had feared would follow the July 25 detention of two top cartel leaders. Mexican authorities are caught in the middle and unwilling to use the opportunity to crack down on the Sinaloa cartel. So they have limited themselves to increasingly desperate appeals to the drug traffickers not to fight among themselves. Analysts say the government doesn’t want to get involved, because both sides in the internal dispute in the Sinaloa cartel have damaging information on officials.

