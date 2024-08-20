Throwing the book: Democrats enlarge a copy of the ‘Project 2025’ blueprint as an anti-GOP prop
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Democrats have turned Project 2025 into one of their political weapons in campaigning against President Donald Trump. They have now taken the battle over this controversial handbook to a new scale. Mallory McMorrow is a state senator from Michigan. She brought a giant copy of the lengthy plan drafted by conservatives as a guidebook for the next Republican administration and slammed it on the lectern on the first evening of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. She made an expression to signal how heavy it was as she opened the large book to start reading from it.