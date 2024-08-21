Detroit judge is sued after putting teen in handcuffs, jail clothes during field trip

DETROIT (AP) — There is more fallout in Detroit, a week after a judge ordered a teenager into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip. Attorneys for 15-year-old Eva Goodman filed a lawsuit in federal court. They are accusing Judge Kenneth King of humiliation, false arrest and unlawful detention. The judge singled out the teen for falling asleep and having what he considered to be a bad attitude. The girl’s lawyers say King’s actions were “extreme and outrageous.” There is no comment yet from the judge’s lawyer. King was removed from courtroom duties last week until he completes training.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.