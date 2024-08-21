Ex-politician to tell jury his story in his trial in killing of Las Vegas investigative journalist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Democratic politician accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative journalist intends to tell his story to a jury that will decide whether he goes to prison or goes free in the killing of an investigative journalist. Robert Telles is expected to take the witness stand in his defense on Wednesday. Telles used to be administrator of a county office that handles people’s estates. Now he’s standing trial on a murder charge in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Telles has pleaded not guilty and denies killing German. But he hasn’t said during multiple media interviews what he was doing the day German died.

