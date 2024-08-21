Lawyers for Alabama inmate seek to block his fall execution by nitrogen gas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for an Alabama inmate, scheduled to be executed with nitrogen gas this fall, argued in a court filing that the state has ignored problems with the method as it seeks to carry out more nitrogen executions. Attorneys for Carey Dale Grayson asked a federal judge on Tuesday to block the state from using the same nitrogen protocol that Alabama used in January to execute Kenny Smith. The Alabama attorney general’s office declined to comment Wednesday on the court filing but has maintained that the method is constitutional.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.