LONDON (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly setting a house fire that killed a woman and three children in northern England. Police in West Yorkshire say the fire early Wednesday killed a 29-year-old woman, two girls and a boy. A 39-year-old man who was critically injured was arrested at the scene. Police believe the incident is a domestic-related crime.

